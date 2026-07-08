Cha Woo Min Revealed To Have Been Injured While Filming 'Study Group 2'

It has been belatedly revealed that Cha Woo Min sustained injuries while filming an action scene for TVING’s “Study Group 2.”

On July 8, 10Asia reported that while filming a high-intensity fight scene for the upcoming second season of “Study Group,” Cha Woo Min injured both his rib and his hand. According to the report, he was taken to the emergency room, where his injuries were treated, and he has since recovered and returned to the set to continue filming.

That same day, Cha Woo Min’s agency JUST Entertainment confirmed that the actor had been injured during filming, but noted that his injuries had been minor.

“Immediately after the accident, [Cha Woo Min] went to the hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure, and tests found that there were no major issues,” said the agency. “He is currently carrying out his filming schedule as planned.”

JUST Entertainment also mentioned that the accident had occurred last week and that “fortunately, there were no fractures.”

In addition to “Study Group 2,” Cha Woo Min will soon be starring in the upcoming tvN drama “My Bias, My Boss,” which premieres on August 3.

Wishing Cha Woo Min a speedy and full recovery!

Source (1) (2) (3)