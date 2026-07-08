INFINITE's Kim Myung Soo (L) To Sit Out Upcoming Fan Meeting Tour

INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo (L) will not be joining the rest of the group on their upcoming fan meeting tour.

On July 7, Kim Myung Soo’s agency Look Media announced that Kim Myung Soo would be unable to participate in INFINITE’s upcoming fan meeting “INFINITE Rally V” due to scheduling conflicts.

The company’s full announcement is as follows:

Hello. This is Look Media.

First, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans who always give Kim Myung Soo their unsparing love and warm support.

We have some unfortunate news to share with the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming “2026 INFINITE FAN MEETING [INFINITE Rally V].”

Kim Myung Soo was extremely determined to participate in the “2026 INFINITE FAN MEETING [INFINITE Rally V]” and spend a meaningful time together with the fans and the other [INFINITE] members. Accordingly, he made every possible effort until the last moment to try to find a way to participate even amidst his predetermined drama filming schedule, communicating closely with the other members.

However, due to the fluid nature of his drama filming schedule, he reached a situation where adjusting his schedule became physically impossible. As a result, after in-depth discussions, Kim Myung Soo and the other members ultimately came to the decision that unfortunately, Kim Myung Soo will not be participating in the “2026 INFINITE FAN MEETING [INFINITE Rally V].”

We know better than anyone just how much the fans, who have been waiting for a long time to see [INFINITE] as a full group, were looking forward to this and just how disappointed they must be [to hear this news]. Both for [Kim Myung Soo] and the other members, this decision was made with a heavy heart and after painstaking deliberation, so we ask for the fans’ generous understanding.

Although he will not be able to be physically present at the “2026 INFINITE FAN MEETING [INFINITE Rally V]” due to scheduling conflicts, Kim Myung Soo will be cheering with his whole heart from afar for the fans and other members to make the best memories together. Once again, we bow our heads in apology to the fans who have been waiting and ask for your understanding, and we will strive to repay the fans’ love by showing you an even better side in the future.

Thank you.