Park Ji Hyun Confirmed To Reunite With Song Joong Ki In New Romance Drama

Park Ji Hyun will be starring alongside Song Joong Ki in the upcoming KBS drama “Love Cloud” (literal title)!

On July 9, KBS2 announced, “The new weekend miniseries ‘Love Cloud’ will premiere in 2027. Actors Song Joong Ki and Park Ji Hyun have been confirmed for the cast.” Song Joong Ki was previously confirmed to join the cast in May.

“Love Cloud” is a disaster romance centered on Kang Woo Joo (Song Joong Ki), an air traffic controller who can see his former lover’s emotions through the weather, and Ahn Ha Ni (Park Ji Hyun), a pilot cursed with a condition in which her emotional state becomes the weather. The series portrays the turbulent emotions of love, much like the ever-changing and unpredictable weather. It will be directed by Song Min Yeop of “High Cookie” and “Youth of May.”

Song Joong Ki will play Kang Woo Joo, an air traffic controller and former flight instructor. Once renowned for his exceptional skills and nicknamed the “Mad Captain,” he gave up flying and settled on Jeju Island, where he now works as an air traffic controller. As the ace of the control tower, he possesses sharp judgment and fluent English skills, but on his days off, his only hobby is watching the clouds. One day, however, his life is upended by the sudden appearance of Ahn Ha Ni.

Park Ji Hyun will take on the role of Ahn Ha Ni, a pilot whose emotions cause the weather to change. A workaholic who never shies away from difficult assignments in pursuit of a promotion, she is cursed after an unexpected accident leaves her emotions reflected in the weather. As if that were not enough, reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Kang Woo Joo stirs up the feelings she had long kept buried.

Song Joong Ki remarked, “When I first read the script, I found the concept of Ahn Ha Ni’s emotions being connected to clouds very intriguing. I’m glad to be working with Park Ji Hyun again, and I think we’ll be able to showcase great synergy once again.”

Park Ji Hyun said, “While reading the script, I laughed, cried, and became deeply immersed, so I couldn’t let go of the tension. I’m truly happy to be part of ‘Love Cloud,’ and I will grow alongside Ahn Ha Ni and do my best to deliver a pleasant sense of excitement to viewers.”

“Love Cloud” is scheduled to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Song Joong Ki and Park Ji Hyun in “Reborn Rich”:

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