Watch: Byun Yo Han Seeks Revenge After Best Friend Roh Jae Won's Ultimate Betrayal In “Tazza 4” Teaser

Upcoming film “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” (working title) is set to hit theaters this Chuseok!

On July 9, distributor CJ ENM announced that “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere during the Chuseok holiday this September.

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

The newly released poster highlights the fierce rivalry between Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young, two men who share the same name but are destined for very different fates. Featuring the tagline, “The friend I trusted most became the cruelest hand I was dealt,” the poster captures the tense atmosphere surrounding the desperate figures caught up in the global gambling world.

Also featured are Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi), who orchestrates the global gambling operation; Jo Joong Hwan (Yoon Kyung Ho), whom Jang Tae Young meets at the crossroads of life and death; and legendary gambler Kwak Dong Wook (Jo Woo Jin), who teaches Jang Tae Young the art of poker.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the colorful cast of characters and the large-scale world of international gambling, fitting for the grand finale of the “Tazza” series. It follows the transformation of Jang Tae Young, a naturally gifted gambler, and the brilliant, hard-working Park Tae Young from inseparable best friends into bitter rivals, while teasing Jang Tae Young’s relentless pursuit of revenge.

Watch the trailer below:

You can also check out the separate 19+ “All-In Ver.” trailer here.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere during the Chuseok holiday this September.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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