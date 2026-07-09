aespa's 'Whiplash' Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 300 Million Views

aespa has broken a personal record with their music video for “Whiplash”!

On July 10 at around 6 a.m. KST, aespa’s music video for their 2024 hit “Whiplash” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it their third music video to do so after “Next Level” and “Drama.”

aespa first released the music video for “Whiplash” on October 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over one year, eight months, and 18 days to hit the 300 million mark.

“Whiplash” is now aespa’s fastest music video to reach the milestone, smashing their previous record of two years, seven months, and 11 days set by “Drama” last month.

Congratulations to aespa!

Celebrate by watching the music video for ‘Whiplash” again below: