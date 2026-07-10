ITZY's Yuna Is A Rising Actress Who Falls For Her Co-Star In New Drama 'My Bias, My Boss'

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has shared a sneak peek of ITZY’s Yuna in character!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum, who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias, and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi.

Kim Hye Joon will star as Nam Da Reum, the devoted fan who gets a job at the fashion startup Apello in order to meet her favorite idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), but winds up growing unexpectedly close to the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Yuna will play the role of Yoon Choi, a rising actress who possesses both stunning beauty and star quality. As soon as she debuted, Yoon Choi stole the hearts of the public and skyrocketed to fame. She also received a positive response to her on-screen chemistry with Lee Chan in a romance project.

While filming with Lee Chan, who played her on-screen love interest, Yoon Choi gradually fell for her co-star as he thoughtfully helped her run lines whenever he had a spare moment. After deeply immersing herself in her character, Yoon Choi makes up her mind to go beyond co-stars and develop a real-life romantic relationship with Lee Chan. As a result, she begins to boldly pursue him, adding tension to the story.

One of the newly released stills from the upcoming drama captures Yoon Choi at a red-carpet event, while another shows her busily poring over a script.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch ITZY’s Ryujin’s cameo in the final episode of “Reborn Rookie” below:

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