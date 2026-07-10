Park Eun Bin And Ong Seong Wu's Relationship Is A Mix Of Friendship, Rivalry, And Unrequited Love In 'Spooky In Love'

Get ready for a complicated relationship between Park Eun Bin and Ong Seong Wu in tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Park Eun Bin will star as Cheon Yeo Ri, a chaebol heiress who is the CEO of the country’s top luxury hotel. Despite hailing from a prestigious family and possessing both wealth and beauty, Cheon Yeo Ri lives her life in self-imposed isolation and keeps a strict distance from other people because of her unusual secret: not only can she see ghosts, but anyone who comes into physical contact with her winds up seeing ghosts as well.

Ong Seong Wu will play Kang Min Hwan, a hotel heir and CEO who hides his dark ambition beneath his charming smile and gentlemanly demeanor. Determined to prove himself to his parents and the company, Kang Min Hwan is secretly a ruthless person who will stop at nothing to get what he wants.

Cheon Yeo Ri and Kang Min Hwan, who are both chaebol heirs with secrets they can’t tell anyone, have been friends for a long time. Their relationship, which subtly straddles the line between friendship and rivalry, will become even more complicated when Kang Min Hwan starts to develop feelings for Cheon Yeo Ri that go beyond friendship.

Cheon Yeo Ri, on the other hand, tries to keep her distance from Kang Min Hwan and keep their relationship as professional as possible in order to protect her friend from her curse.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture a moment when Cheon Yeo Ri and Kang Min Hwan meet for the first time in a long while. The two are clearly not on the same page: Kang Min Hwan greets Cheon Yeo Ri with a happy smile, but Cheon Yeo Ri wears an awkward expression as she backs away from him.

Another set of photos suggests a change in their relationship. Kang Min Hwan, who has always been kind and friendly to Cheon Yeo Ri, gazes coldly at her with no trace of his usual smile. The frosty vibe between the two friends piques curiosity as to what could have happened between them to cause such a change.

The “Spooky in Love” production team commented, “The nuanced relationship between Cheon Yeo Ri and Kang Min Hwan, who are separated by a line that they can’t cross, will deliver a different kind of entertainment from the romance between Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook.”

They continued, “Please keep an eye on the sincere feelings of Cheon Yeo Ri, who tries to grow apart from her friend in order to protect him, and Kang Min Hwan, who earnestly wants to change her mind.”

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Ong Seong Wu in “Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?” below:

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