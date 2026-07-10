izna Announces First Stops For 2026 Tour 'WHO DAT GIRL?'

It’s official: izna is going on tour!

On July 10, izna revealed the first set of stops for their upcoming “WHO DAT GIRL?” tour, which will kick off this fall.

First, izna will kick things off with two nights of concerts in Seoul on September 19 and 20. The group will then head abroad to perform in Taipei on October 9, Manila on October 17, Hong Kong on October 24, Singapore on November 8, and Kuala Lumpur on December 5.

However, fans outside these cities need not be discouraged: izna will soon be announcing more dates and cities for the upcoming tour.

Check out the venues for izna’s first set of tour stops below!

Stay tuned for the next set of stops, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

You can also watch how izna was formed on the survival show “I-LAND 2” on Viki below:

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