Breaking: IU And Lee Jong Suk Confirm Breakup

IU and Lee Jong Suk have parted ways.

On July 10, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment and Lee Jong Suk’s agency ACE FACTORY both confirmed, “It is true that they broke up,” adding that they have decided to remain good colleagues.

The breakup comes after a four-year relationship, as IU and Lee Jong Suk first confirmed they were dating in 2022.

IU is currently preparing a new album and concert, while Lee Jong Suk is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama “The Remarried Empress.”

Watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna”:

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And Lee Jong Suk in “Law and The City”:

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