Watch: 'Flex X Cop 2' Reveals Star-Studded Special Appearance Lineup In New Teaser

Season 2 of “Flex x Cop” is shaping up to be a star-studded affair!

In SBS’s upcoming drama “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Jung Eun Chae will join the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

On July 10, SBS released an “opening credit teaser” that offers a sneak peek at not only the starring cast but also the impressive special appearance lineup for Season 2.

The actors who will be joining cast members Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kang Sang Jun, and Kim Shin Bi by making special appearances in “Flex x Cop 2” include Yoo Seung Ho, Heo Sung Tae, Jung Chaeyeon, Jeon Hye Bin, Joo Hyun Young, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Eui Sung, Park So Yi, Choi Duk Moon, Son Woo Hyeon, Kim Hye Eun, Min Kyung Ah, and Lee Suk.

Check out the new teaser below!

“Flex x Cop 2” will premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Heo Sung Tae in his recent drama “Fifties Professionals” below:

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