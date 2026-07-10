ARTMS Announces Dates And Cities For 2026 World Tour 'Art Of BLUE BLOOD'

ARTMS is gearing up for a new world tour!

On July 10, ARTMS officially announced the first set of stops for their upcoming world tour “Art of BLUE BLOOD.”

After kicking things off with two nights of concerts in Seoul on September 5 and 6, ARTMS will head to North America, where they will perform in Toronto on October 5, New York on October 7, Orlando on October 10, Grand Prairie on October 13, Denver on October 15, Los Angeles on October 18, San Francisco on October 20, Las Vegas on October 23, Seattle on October 25, and Vancouver on October 27.

The following month, ARTMS will travel to Europe to perform in Lille on November 16, Maastricht on November 19, Arnhem on November 20, Helsinki on November 22, Berlin on November 25, Warsaw on November 27, and Budapest on November 29.

However, fans outside these cities need not be discouraged: ARTMS has teased that are more tour stops yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, ARTMS is currently preparing to make a comeback with the mini album “Hyper-Ego” on August 7 at 1 p.m. KST. Catch up on their latest teasers here, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!