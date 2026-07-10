Lee Yul Eum Is An Endearing Top Star Who Begins To Reconsider Her Dreams In “Dream To You”

“Dream to You” has unveiled new stills of Lee Yul Eum!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Lee Yul Eum stars as Oh Ha Na, a popular actress beloved by the public. Although she enjoys dazzling fame and a glamorous lifestyle, she has never truly stopped to reflect on her own life or dreams.

The newly released character stills showcase the character’s contrasting sides. While her confident expression and commanding charisma befit her star status, her playful gaze and natural smile reveal a more down-to-earth and endearing side.

Oh Ha Na is the daughter of Ahn Soo Hee (Park Ji Young), the head of a major entertainment agency, and has grown up at the center of the entertainment industry since childhood. Having always followed the path laid out for her, she begins to experience new emotions and changes after crossing paths with supporting actor Shim Yoo Geon (Baek Sung Chul), leading her to reevaluate both her life and her dreams.

“Dream to You” premieres on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below!

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