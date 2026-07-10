Watch: ATEEZ Takes 2nd Win For 'BAD' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Yeonjun, RESCENE, And More

ATEEZ has won their second music show trophy for “BAD”!

On the July 10 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were SEVENTEEN’s V8’s “singasong” and ATEEZ’s “BAD.” ATEEZ ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,271 points.

Congratulations to ATEEZ! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included i-dle, MONSTA X’s Kihyun, TXT’s Yeonjun, EVAN (Heeseung), AHOF, RESCENE, Choi Yoojung, VAYONN, IDID, Keyveatz, Jang Haneum, ASCENDER, UDTT, USPEER, Lee Yeji, and Juniel.

Watch the performances below:

i-dle – “Gimme Dat Love”

MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “So Good”

TXT’s Yeonjun – “Ice Cream”

EVAN – “Ride or Die”

AHOF – “RUN TO YOU”

RESCENE – “Pretty Girl”

Choi Yoojung – “Perfect Target”

VAYONN – “MUAH!” and “Watta Day”

IDID – “Attent!on”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love”

ASCENDER – “WE BELONG TOGETHER”

UDTT – “VIPER”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

Lee Yeji – “I hate it”

Juniel – “Summer Scene”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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