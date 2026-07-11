'Agent Kim Reactivated' Ratings Dip For 1st Time Since Premiere

Despite seeing its first-ever decrease in viewership, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is still going strong as the most-watched drama of the year!

Last week, “Agent Kim Reactivated” achieved the highest viewership ratings of any drama so far in 2026, soaring past the 20 percent mark to earn the third-highest ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama in SBS history.

On July 10, ratings for the hit drama dipped for the first time since its premiere, though the show still held strong in the 20 percent range. According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” scored an average nationwide rating of 20.5 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air this entire week.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “Alienoid” below:

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