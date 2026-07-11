Lee Seol Desperately Searches For A Way To Escape In 'The Husband'

Will Lee Seol find a way to escape her kidnapper in “The Husband”?

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” is a new thriller about a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the first two episodes of “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) told his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) that he wanted a divorce. The next day, Go Se Yoon was kidnapped by Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) for unknown reasons, and at the end of the second episode, he viciously strangled her as her terrified loved ones watched helplessly.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Go Se Yoon’s survival instincts kick in as she desperately struggles to find a way to escape. While being held captive in a cold, confined space, Go Se Yoon appears lost in thought as she carefully considers her situation.

Later, with the marks from being strangled still visible around her neck, Go Se Yoon presses an ear against the wall in an attempt to hear what is happening in the next room. Having forged a bond with the woman next door, Go Se Yoon listens intently in the hopes of catching any sign that she is still there.

Praising Lee Seol’s acting, the drama’s production team remarked, “Lee Seol has been vividly portraying the turbulent psychological state of Go Se Yoon, who has been kidnapped and confined.”

They went on to tease, “In Episodes 3 and 4, there will be a whirlwind of unexpected plot twists surrounding the kidnapping, so please make sure to tune in.”

The third episode of “The Husband” will air on July 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” on Viki below:

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