KiiiKiii Confirms Plans For August Comeback

KiiiKiii Confirms Plans For August Comeback

Music
Jul 11, 2026
by E Cha

It’s official: KiiiKiii is preparing for an August return!

On July 10, STARSHIP Entertainment confirmed, “KiiiKiii is preparing for a comeback and aiming to release their new album in mid-August.”

KiiiKiii’s upcoming release will mark their first comeback in approximately seven months, following the success of their latest mini album “Delulu Pack” and its hit title track “404 (New Era)” from this past January.

Stay tuned for updates on KiiiKiii’s return!

Source (1)

KiiiKiii

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