'Agent Kim Reactivated' Earns 2nd Highest Ratings Of Any Friday-Saturday Drama In SBS History

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” continues its seemingly unstoppable climb!

“Agent Kim Reactivated,” which already became the most-watched drama of 2026 last week, once again soared to its highest viewership ratings yet on July 11. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of the hit drama climbed to an average nationwide rating of 22.3 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show as it remained the most-watched program of Saturday overall.

With this latest record, “Agent Kim Reactivated” has achieved the second-highest viewership ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama in SBS history, bested only by the 2021 smash hit “The Penthouse 2” (which peaked at an average nationwide rating of 29.2 percent).

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Congratulations to the drama’s cast and crew!

Watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “Alienoid” below:

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