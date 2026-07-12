'The Apartment Job' Premieres To No. 1 Ratings As 'The Husband' Rises To New Saturday High

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” is off to a promising start!

On July 11, the premiere of the new drama starring Ji Sung was the most-watched cable show of any kind to air the entire day. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “The Apartment Job” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.6 percent.

Notably, “The Apartment Job” premiered to higher viewership ratings than its predecessor “Reborn Rookie” (the drama that previously occupied its time slot), which kicked off on an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent before eventually soaring into the double digits.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “The Husband” earned its highest Saturday ratings yet with its third episode, which scored a nationwide average of 5.3 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” stayed strong with an average nationwide rating of 14.1 percent for the night.

Watch Ji Sung in his drama “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch all of “Reborn Rookie” below!

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