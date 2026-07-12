July Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from June 12 to July 12.

I.O.I skyrocketed to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,552,322 for July. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Suddenly,” “Yang Eui Ji,” and “10th anniversary,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “unchanged,” “reunite,” and “prove.” I.O.I’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.86 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE shot to second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 4,239,616, marking a 64.27 percent increase in their score since last month.

ILLIT held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,883,353, marking a 1.38 percent rise in their score since June.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,822,722 for July.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,403,644, marking a 55.17 percent increase in their score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!