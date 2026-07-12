July Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 12, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from June 12 to July 12.

I.O.I skyrocketed to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,552,322 for July. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Suddenly,” “Yang Eui Ji,” and “10th anniversary,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “unchanged,” “reunite,” and “prove.” I.O.I’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.86 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE shot to second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 4,239,616, marking a 64.27 percent increase in their score since last month.

ILLIT held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,883,353, marking a 1.38 percent rise in their score since June.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,822,722 for July.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,403,644, marking a 55.17 percent increase in their score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. I.O.I
  2. RESCENE
  3. ILLIT
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. LE SSERAFIM
  6. IVE
  7. aespa
  8. TWICE
  9. KiiiKiii
  10. Red Velvet
  11. fromis_9
  12. OH MY GIRL
  13. MEOVV
  14. izna
  15. WJSN
  16. BABYMONSTER
  17. NMIXX
  18. Hearts2Hearts
  19. Apink
  20. ITZY
  21. STAYC
  22. MAMAMOO
  23. FIFTY FIFTY
  24. i-dle
  25. tripleS
  26. H1-KEY
  27. Kep1er
  28. Girls’ Generation
  29. KATSEYE
  30. KISS OF LIFE

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
I.O.I
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
KATSEYE
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
MAMAMOO
MEOVV
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RESCENE
STAYC
tripleS
TWICE
WJSN

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