3 Reasons To Anticipate Hwang In Youp And Hyeri's Rom-Com 'Dream To You'

ENA’s “Dream to You” is gearing up for its highly-anticipated premiere!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Ahead of the premiere, “Dream to You” has unveiled three points to anticipate.

1. The chemistry between Hwang In Youp and Hyeri

Already, viewers are anticipating the exceptional chemistry between the two lead actors. Hwang In Youp will transform into director Woo Soo Bin who returns to his first love Joo Yi Jae in order to fulfill his past promise, while Hyeri plays Joo Yi Jae, a reporter who once dreamed of being a film director but was stopped by the difficulties of reality.

The two, who were each other’s first love, reunite and overcome the painful wounds of their past, starting a new journey to achieve their dreams and love. As they reunite 15 years later in their 30s, their refreshing love story will deliver heart-fluttering emotions.

2. First love reunion romance

One of the main points to anticipate in “Dream to You” is the reunion romance between first loves. Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae once shared the same dream, leaving an incomplete film behind. 15 years later, they continue their unfinished love story, delivering relatable and heart-fluttering moments.

The shining moments of the main characters—Woo Soo Bin, who couldn’t dream, Joo Yi Jae, who forgot her dream, Shim Yoo Geon (Baek Sung Chul), who never gave up on his dream, and Oh Ha Na (Lee Yul Eum), who didn’t need a dream—will captivate viewers.

Furthermore, the combination of director Yoo Sun Dong of “Trigger” and “The Uncanny Counter” Seasons 1 and 2 with scriptwriter Jung Eun Bi of “Doom at Your Service,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” raises anticipation for the upcoming rom-com.

3. Heartwarming stories of love in different forms

“Dream to You” captures stories of love in various ways. The heartwarming support from one person to another will captivate viewers.

In addition to the story of first love between Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae, aspiring actor Shim Yoo Geon and top star Oh Ha Na will showcase youthful love of people in their 20s. Film production company CEO Seo In Wook (Lee Sang Yeob) and broadcast writer Choi Sa Rang (Lee Ji Min) will also capture the thrilling love of mature adults.

Furthermore, Joo Yi Jae’s mother Park Hyun Ok (Park Myung Shin), Woo Soo Bin’s father Woo Chul Gyu (Jung Hae Kyun), Woo Soo Bin’s mother Lee Hwa Yeon (Bang Eun Jin), Shim Yoo Geon’s father Shim Sin (Im Ki Hong), Oh Ha Na’s mother Ahn Soo Hee (Park Ji Young), and more will add greater depth to the story.

“Dream to You” premieres on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for “Dream to You” with English subtitles:

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Also watch Hyeri in “Friendly Rivalry” below:

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