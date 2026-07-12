QWER Announces Dates And Cities For 2026-2027 Tour 'ROCKATION : ROCKET LAUNCH!!'

QWER is going back on tour!

On July 12, QWER officially announced the stops for their upcoming 2026-2027 tour “ROCKATION : ROCKET LAUNCH!!”

After kicking things off with two nights of concerts in Seoul on September 12 and 13, QWER will head abroad to perform in Taipei on October 10 and 11, Fukuoka on October 13, Osaka on October 15, Tokyo on October 17, Kuala Lumpur on November 7, and Bangkok on November 14.

QWER’s tour will then continue into 2027, taking the band to Hong Kong on January 2 and Singapore on January 8 and 9.

Check out the venues for QWER’s upcoming tour below!

Check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!