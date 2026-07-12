'Agent Kim Reactivated' And 'Reborn Rookie' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Agent Kim Reactivated” and “Reborn Rookie” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Agent Kim Reactivated” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its star So Ji Sub also continued his reign at No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, followed by his co-star Yoon Kyung Ho at No. 6.

In its final week on air, JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” swept the No. 2 spots on both lists. The hit series jumped to No. 2 on the drama list, in addition to claiming three of the top 10 spots on this week’s actor list: Lee Jun Young rose to No. 2, Son Hyun Joo to No. 8, and Jeon Hye Jin to No. 9.

The next spots on both lists went to Netflix’s “Notes from the Last Row,” which took No. 3 on this week’s drama list, while stars Choi Min Sik and Choi Hyun Wook came in at No. 3 and No. 4 on the actor list.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s “Teach You a Lesson” stayed strong at No. 4 on this week’s drama list.

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” held steady at No. 5 on the drama list, with leads Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun ranking No. 5 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s new thriller “The Husband” debuted at No. 6 on the drama list, and star Namkoong Min entered the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, two upcoming dramas made their debut in the rankings ahead of their premieres. Disney+’s “A Shop for Killers 2” debuted at No. 9 on this week’s drama list, while Netflix’s “The East Palace” entered the list at No. 10.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “Agent Kim Reactivated” JTBC “Reborn Rookie” Netflix “Notes from the Last Row” Netflix “Teach You a Lesson” tvN “See You at Work Tomorrow!” KBS2 “The Husband” ENA “Doctor on the Edge” tvN “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” Disney+ “A Shop for Killers 2” Netflix “The East Palace”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

So Ji Sub (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Lee Jun Young (“Reborn Rookie”) Choi Min Sik (“Notes from the Last Row”) Choi Hyun Wook (“Notes from the Last Row”) Seo In Guk (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”) Yoon Kyung Ho (“Agent Kim Reactivated”) Park Ji Hyun (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”) Son Hyun Joo (“Reborn Rookie”) Jeon Hye Jin (“Reborn Rookie”) Namkoong Min (“The Husband”)

Binge-watch all of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And all of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

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