Watch: Sunmi, Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young, And VIXX's Leo Take Over 'Amazing Saturday' In Fun Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of “Amazing Saturday” featuring several idols who shaped the K-pop scene in the 2010s!

The popular tvN variety show has revealed a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature Sunmi, GIrls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young, and VIXX’s Leo (Jung Taek Woon) as guests.

The new preview begins by revealing that the theme for the episode is “Back to the 2010s.” Host Boom then assures Sunmi that “Amazing Saturday” cast members Kim Dong Hyun, Nucksal, and DAY6’s Young K will take care of promoting her new comeback song over the course of the show. But even without their help, Sunmi impresses everyone by revealing that she was able to catch most of the lyrics during the show’s signature guessing game.

Next, Tiffany proves she’s serious about promoting her upcoming musical “Yumi’s Cells,” even going so far as to become the first guest to hand out pamphlets to the cast on the show. Even after she’s already talked about the musical, Tiffany doesn’t miss an opportunity to promote it, and her bandmate Taeyeon explains, “She’s here on a mission today.”

Later, when the topic of Girls’ Generation’s recent unit HyoRiSoo comes up, Tiffany playfully suggests that it’s time for TaeTiSeo to step up and take them on. She and Taeyeon also take the floor to dance to TaeTiSeo’s iconic hit “Twinkle,” with Block B’s P.O hilariously stepping in to take Seohyun’s place.

Finally, Leo, who will be starring opposite Tiffany in the musical version of “Yumi’s Cells,” gets adorably nervous during the show. At one point, he wipes sweat off his forehead; at another, Tiffany explains that his energy is drained because he’s an extreme introvert. Leo gets so shy that he even asks Moon Se Yoon to help him explain the taste of a food dish he’s eating, only to have everyone point out with a laugh that Moon Se Yoon hasn’t eaten it yet.

Sunmi, Tiffany, and Leo’s episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch Leo in his drama “Happy Ending Romance” on Viki below:

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And watch Tiffany in “Reborn Rich” below:

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