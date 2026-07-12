ENHYPEN To Perform At Comic-Con + Attend Panel With 'Twilight' Author And Actors

ENHYPEN is coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2026!

Comic-Con International has announced that ENHYPEN will be attending this year’s festival in order to introduce their original story franchise “DARK MOON,” which began with the release of a webtoon and web novel back in 2022.

Over the course of July 23 and 24, ENHYPEN will attend a major panel discussion, make a special appearance at the official “DARK MOON” booth, and perform at an exclusive off-site event.

First, ENHYPEN will take part in the panel “Bite Me: Calling All Vampires” alongside “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke, as well as actors Peter Facinelli and Ashley Greene, who played Carlisle Cullen and Alice Cullen in the “Twilight” saga. The panel, which will take place on July 23 in Ballroom 200 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PDT, will explore how vampire storytelling has evolved across film, television, music, webtoons, and animation.

On July 24, ENHYPEN will appear at “DARK MOON BLOOD NIGHT,” a special event moderated by DJ and radio host JoJo Wright that will include a talk session and live performances by the group. The event, which will be held at the House of Blues in the Gaslamp Quarter from 7 to 10 p.m. PDT, will feature a vampire-themed dress code.

Ahead of “DARK MOON BLOOD NIGHT,” ENHYPEN will also be stopping by the “DARK MOON” booth at Comic-Con on July 24 from 3 to 3:40 p.m. PDT.

Are you excited to see ENHYPEN at Comic-Con?