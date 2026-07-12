'My Idol, My Debut' Reveals Teasers Of Hwang Ji Ah, tripleS's Kaede, WOOAH's Nana, And AISA For Fictional Girl Group IRION

MBC Plus’s upcoming drama “My Idol, My Debut” has kicked off the countdown to the debut of its fictional girl group IRION!

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age story about a passionate fan who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. In an effort to change fate, she winds up becoming an idol trainee.

THE BOYZ’s Q will star as Han Jae Ha, a key member of the boy group BOY TO THE MOON, while Hwang Ji Ah will play Choi Annie, a devoted fan of Han Jae Ha who winds up becoming a member of the girl group IRION after traveling eight years back in time.

The upcoming drama has now released teaser images of IRION for their upcoming debut with “MEMORIA,” which is due out on July 19 at 12 p.m. KST.

Check out the new teasers of Annie, Aji (WOOAH’s Nana), Karin (tripleS’s Kaede), and AISA below!

“My Idol, My Debut” will premiere on July 16 at 11:30 p.m. KST. Check out a trailer for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Nana in “Mimicus” on Viki below:

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