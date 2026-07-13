'Guardian: The Lonely And Great God' Cast Concludes 10th Anniversary Trip With Heartfelt Farewells

tvN’s “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” special has come to a close following a meaningful trip!

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” is a special program created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the hit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” also known as “Goblin,” which became a global phenomenon. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na travel to Gangneung to revisit unforgettable filming locations, share behind-the-scenes stories, and reflect on the lasting impact of the drama.

On July 12, the final episode of “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” aired, bringing the cast’s 10th anniversary commemorative journey to a close.

In their final thoughts, Yoo In Na shared, “All the moments were sincerely radiant,” while Lee Dong Wook commented, “I’m grateful many people still think of ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ closely [in their hearts].” Kim Go Eun and Gong Yoo further remarked, “I’m so grateful they still love [the drama] the same way,” and,”I’m sincerely grateful to the many people who always think of ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ when winter comes.”

Furthermore, the final episode also showcased messages from cast members Kim Sung Kyum, Yeom Hye Ran, Yook Sung Jae, Yoon Kyung Ho, Jung Hae In, Jo Woo Jin, who came together to celebrate the 10th anniversary together.

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” on Viki:

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