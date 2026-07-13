“The Village Barber” Season 2 Confirms Premiere Plans And Cast Park Bo Gum, Lee Sang Yi, And Ko Kyung Pyo

“The Village Barber” is gearing up for Season 2!

Earlier in April, it was confirmed that “The Village Barber” will be returning with a second season. On July 10, mydaily reported that tvN’s “The Village Barber” is gearing up to start filming at the end of August and that the program will star Park Bo Gum, Lee Sang Yi, and Ko Kyung Pyo.

On July 13, tvN confirmed that “The Village Barber 2” will premiere in November.

“The Village Barber,” which wrapped up its first season on April 3, is a variety show in which Park Bo Gum ran a barbershop in a remote rural village together with his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Kwak Dong Yeon. Although Kwak Dong Yeon will be unable to partake in Season 2, Ko Kyung Pyo will join as a new cast member.

Park Bo Gum and Ko Kyung Pyo starred in “Naeil’s Cantabile” and “Reply 1988” together, boasting a friendship that spans across more than 10 years and raising anticipation for Ko Kyung Pyo’s role as a new cast member.

Are you excited for Season 2? Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, binge-watch “The Village Barber” on Viki:

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Also watch “Reply 1988” below:

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