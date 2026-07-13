SEVENTEEN Officially Finalizes Contract Renewals With PLEDIS Entertainment

As they announced at their 10th anniversary fan meeting event last April, all members of SEVENTEEN have officially renewed their contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment!

On July 13, PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement, announcing that all 13 members have once again renewed their contracts.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

The members of SEVENTEEN (S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino) have agreed to renew their contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment for a second time. We are delighted to once again announce our continued journey with all 13 members. The contract renewal process has been completed for all members with the exception of those currently carrying out their military service, and the remaining members will be completing the process in alignment with their respective military service conditions.

Since their debut in 2015, SEVENTEEN has built a distinctive musical identity rooted in their “self-producing” approach. Following an early contract renewal in 2021, they have achieved a series of extraordinary milestones on the global stage, setting unprecedented records and multiple K-pop firsts as they have grown into artists who “will go down in history.” SEVENTEEN’s strong teamwork and fearless approach to new challenges have served as an inspiration not only to us but also to junior artists.

SEVENTEEN does not promise “eternity” lightly. Rather, the artists show their dedication to it every day through their passion and hard work. It is an honor to be able to start another new chapter together. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the members for their continued trust in and alignment with our vision. We are also deeply grateful to CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s official fan club name), who have always stood as a steadfast pillar of support for SEVENTEEN.

PLEDIS Entertainment will continue to provide full and strategic support for SEVENTEEN’s group, unit, and individual activities. We are dedicated to our role as a reliable partner and collaborator, and will be working to ensure that each member can further showcase their individuality and capabilities, and that the group’s positive energy can reach an even wider global audience.

Furthermore, we look forward to the day when the members complete their mandatory military service and stand before you again as a complete group of 13. We will continue to do our best in preparation for the successful resumption of full-group activities.

We ask for your continued interest and support for SEVENTEEN as they continue their journey toward eternity.

Thank you.