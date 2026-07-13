Jang Won Young Talks About Her Positive Mindset, Public Attention, And More

IVE’s Jang Won Young recently sat down with Arena Homme Plus for a pictorial and interview.

In the interview, she shared her thoughts on the public attention she receives and the influence that comes with it. She commented, “Like everything else in life, I don’t think it’s all good or all bad. Of course, there can be uncomfortable aspects, but I tend to enjoy those too. Whether something is positive or negative, I believe it ultimately has a good impact on me. So I try to accept everything with humility and enjoy the process.”

She also spoke about her positive outlook on life, which has come to be represented by the phrase “Lucky Vicky.” She shared, “It’s not that I make a conscious effort to be positive—it’s just how I’ve always lived. That’s how it came across in interviews, and that’s how ‘Lucky Vicky’ came about. To me, it’s completely natural, but because people often focus on my positive mindset, I sometimes find myself wondering, ‘Why do I think this way?’ Still, I hope I can continue living just as I am.”

Jang Won Young’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the August issue of Arena Homme Plus.

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