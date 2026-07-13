Heo Nam Jun Announces 1st-Ever Fan Meeting “HEO’s NEXT?”

Heo Nam Jun is set to hold his first-ever fan meeting since his debut!

On July 13, his agency H.SOLID officially announced Heo Nam Jun’s very first fan meeting since debut, “HEO’s NEXT?” The fan meeting will take place on August 22 at 6 p.m. KST at KBS Arena in Seoul.

The main poster for the fan meet features Heo Nam Jun wearing a fitted top paired with a denim jumpsuit. His signature relaxed smile completes the stylish look, highlighting his charm and effortless aura.

Throughout his career, Heo Nam Jun has steadily expanded his acting portfolio with memorable performances and solid acting skills in every project. Most recently, he won over audiences with his leading role as Cha Se Gye in the drama “My Royal Nemesis,” earning widespread praise.

Tickets for “HEO’s NEXT?” will be available exclusively through Ticketlink. Fan club membership presales will begin on July 23 at 8 p.m. KST, while general ticket sales will open on July 27 at 8 p.m. KST. More information can be found here.

You can also check out Soompi’s 2026 Actor Fan Meeting Tour Masterlist here!

Watch Heo Nam Jun in his drama “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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