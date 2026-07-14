Ha Seok Jin, Hani, And More Capture Warm Memories In New Drama “Love On The Menu” Poster

“Love on the Menu” has unveiled a new poster!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The poster features scrapbook-style Polaroid photos that capture the characters through an instant camera. At the center, a sweet two-shot of Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim immediately catches the eye.

Han Gyu Young (Park You Na) and Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam) showcase their unique personalities, while Jang Hoon Tae (Kwon Hae Hyo) and Go Yoon Hee (Yoon Yoo Sun) radiate warm married-couple chemistry that naturally brings a smile. Han Seok Jung (Ryu Seung Soo) and Hong Ok Sun (Jin Kyung) also make a strong impression with their commanding presence.

Meanwhile, Park Soo Nam (Kang Ae Shim), who serves as the drama’s backbone, is joined by Park Jung Woo (Min Jin Woong) and Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Joo Yeon), who showcase genuine best-friend chemistry.

Han Gyu Oh (Bae Yoon Gyu) and Kwon Hee Na (Jung Bo Min) capture the excitement of a budding romance, while Han Gyu Seo (Park Soo Oh) and Han Gyu Min (Kim Min Seo) showcase their natural sibling chemistry.

In addition, Kim Yoon Jin (Mi Ram) and Han Gyeol (Yoon Ha Bin) further expand the drama’s narrative as members of their respective families.

The production team said, “Through the group poster, we wanted to capture the individuality and energy of the 17 characters who will piece together the fragments of broken families to create a warm table of life. Please show plenty of interest and support for the heartfelt story and delightful chemistry that will unfold as these characters, each living life in their own way, become intertwined and grow closer together.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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Also watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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