'Dream To You' Joins Ratings Race As 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Remains Steady

ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Dream to You” has premiered!

According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode of ENA’s new drama “Dream to You” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.7 percent.

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Meanwhile, episode 7 of tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” earned an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent. This is a 0.2 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 4.3 percent.

Catch the first episode of “Dream to You” with subtitles below:

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