Jun Ji Hyun Wins Extraordinary Star Asia Award At The 25th New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF)

Actress Jun Ji Hyun has won an award at the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF)!

On July 13, film distributor SHOWBOX announced that Jun Ji Hyun received the Extraordinary Star Asia Award at the 25th New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF).

The award is presented to actors who have made significant contributions to the development of Asian cinema. Jun Ji Hyun is the first Korean actress to receive the honor.

The NYAFF is a film festival that showcases a wide variety of genre films from across Asia. This year, “Colony” was selected as the festival’s opening film, and Jun Ji Hyun, who starred in the movie, was also recognized with the prestigious award.

Jun Ji Hyun, who attended the festival alongside director Yeon Sang Ho, shared her thoughts, saying, “Films are a special medium that connects people beyond culture and language. We made ‘Colony’ with that spirit in mind, and I’m delighted to be able to share it with audiences here in New York.”

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” tells the story of survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms. Jun Ji Hyun stars as professor Kwon Se Jung, a biotechnologist and the leader of the survivors.

The film was released in South Korea on May 21 and attracted 5.91 million moviegoers nationwide.

Watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star” below:

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