Watch: Sooyoung Hijacks A Cruise Ship Where Uhm Jung Hwa, Bae Jung Nam, And More Are On Board In 'OK! Madam: Bon Voyage' Teasers

Upcoming film “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

On July 14, the production team of “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage,” the sequel to the 2020 hit movie “Okay! Madam,” released a new poster and teaser featuring its splendid cast.

First, the main poster below features seven actors who will deliver refreshing laughter and fiery action in “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage,” set against the backdrop of a cruise ship, each showcasing their unique personalities. The special synergy created by the original cast members—Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Sung Woong, Lee Sang Yoon, and Bae Jung Nam—who proved their fantastic comedic chemistry in the first installment, combined with the vibrant new members—Sooyoung, Ryeoun, and Park Jin Joo—builds anticipation for the only comic action film of this summer.

The main trailer begins with Mi Young (Uhm Jung Hwa) boarding a luxury cruise ship to leave her tiresome daily life behind. As the cruise ship cuts through the blue sea in all its overwhelming majesty, the caption, “The dream vacation begins?” appears, and the glamorous scenes of deck parties and magic shows promise a perfect getaway.

However, the romance is short-lived; the atmosphere shifts abruptly with the caption, “The dream-breaking operation begins!” Anya (Sooyoung), the ruthless leader of a massive criminal organization, and her armed operatives seize control of the cruise in an instant. With Anya’s declaration, “You are all hostages!” the cruise ship—carrying hundreds of people—becomes the scene of an unprecedented kidnapping.

Watch the full teaser below:

The film is set to hit theaters on August 12. Stay tuned!

While you wait, check out the first installment “Okay! Madam” with subtitles below:

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Also check out Sooyoung in “IDOL I”:

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