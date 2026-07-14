SUPER JUNIOR-83z Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With Unit Debut Album 'Promise'

The debut of Super Junior’s newest unit is off to a promising start!

On July 13 at 6 p.m. KST, Leeteuk and Kim Heechul’s new unit SUPER JUNIOR-83z made their debut with their first mini album “Promise” and its title track of the same name.

Immediately upon its release, the mini album soared to the top of iTunes charts in various countries across the globe. According to SM Entertainment, by July 14, “Promise” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 10 different regions, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Paraguay, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, SUPER JUNIOR-83z will be performing their new song “Promise” live on the July 18 episode of MBC’s “Music Core.”

Congratulations to SUPER JUNIOR-83z!

Watch Kim Heechul in the “Heart Signal” spin-off “Friends” on Viki below:

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