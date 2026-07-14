TWICE, Stray Kids, And Park Jin Young Invited To Join Grammy Awards' Recording Academy As Voting Members

The Recording Academy, which is best-known for its annual Grammy Awards, has officially invited TWICE, Stray Kids, and JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin Young to join its ranks!

Last week, the famous American institution revealed that it had extended over 4,000 invitations to “dedicated music creators” and “established music professionals across genres, backgrounds, and disciplines.”

JYP Entertainment has now announced that 18 of its artists—Park Jin Young, the nine members of TWICE, and the eight members of Stray Kids—have been invited to join the Recording Academy as voting members, meaning that they will be eligible to vote for the Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment CEO Jeong Wook and CSO Shin Hyun Kook, who also serves as the CEO of JYP America, have been invited to join as professional members: a type of membership for music executives, managers, publicists, agents, and other team members that work to support music creators.

Formally established in 1957, the Recording Academy held the very first Grammy Awards in 1959. It currently holds the prestigious award ceremony every year to recognize achievements in music, with only its voting members eligible to cast votes and determine which of their peers will be awarded.

Last month, the Recording Academy announced that it would be adding a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category for the upcoming 2027 Grammy Awards.

Congratulations to TWICE, Stray Kids, and Park Jin Young on their official invitations!

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