TXT's Yeonjun To Become 1st Korean Artist To Perform At iHeartRadio's Z100 Summer Bash In New York

TXT’s Yeonjun will be taking the stage at iHeartRadio’s Z100’s Summer Bash in New York!

On July 13 local time, iHeartRadio announced the lineup for this year’s Z100 Summer Bash, which will take place outdoors at New York’s Hudson Yards. In addition to Yeonjun, the 2026 lineup includes artists like Charlie Puth and Bella Kay.

Notably, Yeonjun, who recently made a solo comeback with “NO LABELS: PART 02,” will be the first Korean artist ever to perform at the event.

Mark Adams, VP of CHR Programming and Program Director for Z100, commented, “This summer’s show is our biggest yet.”

This year’s Z100 Summer Bash will be held on August 6, and the event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. local time, with the actual show kicking off at 6 p.m.

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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