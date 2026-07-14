July Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between June 14 and July 14.

So Ji Sub, who is currently tearing up the screen in the hit drama “Agent Kim Reactivated,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,583,287. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “paternal love,” “tune in,” and “middle-aged vigilante,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “solid,” “satisfying,” and “ weighty.” So Ji Sub’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.58 percent positive reactions.

Heo Nam Jun, who recently stole hearts in “My Royal Nemesis,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,934,217 for the month.

“Teach You a Lesson” stars Kim Moo Yul and Jin Ki Joo took the next two spots on the list: Kim Moo Yul ranked third with a brand reputation index of 5,562,319, while Jin Ki Joo followed in fourth with a score of 4,078,934.

Park Ji Hoon, who most recently starred in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,037,804 for July.

Check out the top 29 for this month below!

Watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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Or check out Kim Moo Yul’s film “The Old Woman with the Knife” here:

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And binge-watch all of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

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