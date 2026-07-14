July Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 14, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between June 14 and July 14.

So Ji Sub, who is currently tearing up the screen in the hit drama “Agent Kim Reactivated,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,583,287. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “paternal love,” “tune in,” and “middle-aged vigilante,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “solid,” “satisfying,” and “ weighty.” So Ji Sub’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.58 percent positive reactions.

Heo Nam Jun, who recently stole hearts in “My Royal Nemesis,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,934,217 for the month.

“Teach You a Lesson” stars Kim Moo Yul and Jin Ki Joo took the next two spots on the list: Kim Moo Yul ranked third with a brand reputation index of 5,562,319, while Jin Ki Joo followed in fourth with a score of 4,078,934.

Park Ji Hoon, who most recently starred in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,037,804 for July.

Check out the top 29 for this month below!

  1. So Ji Sub
  2. Heo Nam Jun
  3. Kim Moo Yul
  4. Jin Ki Joo
  5. Park Ji Hoon
  6. Lim Ji Yeon
  7. Yoon Kyung Ho
  8. Park Ji Hyun
  9. Lee Jun Young
  10. Lee Ju Myoung
  11. Gong Myoung
  12. Choi Min Sik
  13. Kim Min Ha
  14. Kim Min Seok
  15. Lee Sang Yi
  16. Jeon Hye Jin
  17. Namkoong Min
  18. Son Naeun
  19. Joo Sang Wook
  20. Seo In Guk
  21. Oh Jung Se
  22. Choi Dae Hoon
  23. Kang Mina
  24. Lee Min Ho
  25. Shin Ye Eun
  26. Han Dong Hee
  27. Lee Jae Wook
  28. Youn Yuh Jung
  29. Lee Seol

Watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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Or check out Kim Moo Yul’s film “The Old Woman with the Knife” here:

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And binge-watch all of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Choi Dae Hoon
Choi Min Sik
Gong Myoung
Han Dong Hee
Heo Nam Jun
Jeon Hye Jin
Jin Ki Joo
Joo Sang Wook
Kang Mina
Kim Min Ha
Kim Min Seok
Kim Moo Yul
Lee Jae Wook
Lee Ju Myoung
Lee Jun Young
Lee Min Ho
Lee Sang Yi
Lee Seol
Lim Ji Yeon
Namkoong Min
Oh Jung Se
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyun
Seo In Guk
Shin Ye Eun
So Ji Sub
Son Naeun
Yoon Kyung Ho
Youn Yuh Jung

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