Red Velvet Announces New Season Of Reality Show “Level Up Project”

Red Velvet’s reality show “Level Up Project” is returning for a new season!

On July 15, Red Velvet unveiled the group poster for “Level Up Project 6,” announcing the upcoming season.

First aired in 2017, “Level Up Project” has continued to receive love from fans in Korea and around the world by showcasing Red Velvet’s natural charm.

Returning after about four years, this season will feature Red Velvet, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary since debut, as the members enjoy a special one-day vacation and take on various team-building missions. Through these activities, the show is expected to offer a chance to see the group’s teamwork, variety show skills, and honest appeal.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet is set to release their summer mini album “Velvet Summer” on August 3.

With a total of three episodes, “Level Up Project 6” will premiere on August 14, with new episodes released every Friday at 8 p.m. KST on Mnet and Wavve. Each episode will also be available on Red Velvet’s official YouTube channel one week after its broadcast.

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