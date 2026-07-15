Namkoong Min And Lee Seol Celebrate Their Daughter’s Birthday Together In “The Husband”

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

The newly released photos capture Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) and his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) celebrating their daughter’s birthday together. Surrounded by balloons, flowers, and a birthday cake, Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon smile brightly as they kiss their daughter on both cheeks. Kang Tae Joo also records the precious moment on his phone, highlighting his deep affection as a father. The warm, loving atmosphere stands in stark contrast to the tense conflict between the couple in the present, raising curiosity about the tragic events that drove them apart.

Viewers are left wondering what happened to this once-happy family and whether Kang Tae Joo will be able to save Go Se Yoon and repair their fractured relationship.

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on July 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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