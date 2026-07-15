CORTIS's Keonho To Limit Performances During Upcoming Tour After Hand Injuries + Shares Message To Fans

CORTIS’s Keonho has suffered injuries to both of his hands.

On July 15, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Keonho will perform without choreography during CORTIS’s upcoming “PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN” tour and other scheduled activities after a fall left him with fractures around both little fingers. For the time being, he will also wear casts and braces to protect the injured areas and avoid placing unnecessary strain on them.

The agency released the following statement:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you of adjustments to CORTIS member KEONHO’s participation in the tour and other scheduled activities due to his health condition. KEONHO recently suffered a fall and visited the hospital after landing awkwardly on both hands. Following a thorough examination, he was diagnosed with fractures around both little fingers. He promptly received the necessary treatment and is currently recovering steadily. However, medical professionals have advised that, to protect the injured areas and support a full recovery, he will need to wear casts and braces for the time being and minimize excessive movement of both arms. Although KEONHO is eager to participate in the scheduled tour and other activities, we will prioritize the medical team’s advice and KEONHO’s recovery, managing his future schedule with flexibility. Accordingly, during the “2026 CORTIS TOUR IN INCHEON” concerts on July 18 and 19, KEONHO will perform without choreography in order to minimize arm movement. In addition, his participation in upcoming festivals and other scheduled engagements will continue to be reviewed in close consultation with medical professionals, and the format of his participation may be adjusted to avoid placing undue strain on his injuries. We ask for your kind understanding. We will continue to do our utmost to support KEONHO’s treatment and recovery so that he can return to fans in good health as soon as possible. Thank you.

Following the announcement, Keonho also shared a message with fans through Weverse:

Hello, COERs. This is Keonho. I recently suffered injuries to both of my hands. I’m sure many of you were surprised to hear this, and I’m sorry for making you worry. I’ll be responsible and diligent in my treatment so that I can return as soon as possible in good health. Since our upcoming ‘PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN’ tour is CORTIS’s first-ever tour, I really wanted to show you all five of us together, and I truly wanted to take part in it. Although I won’t be able to perform the choreography alongside the other members, I’ll do everything I can within my limits to put on a great performance with them. Thank you so much to all the COERs who always support me no matter what. I’ll work hard on my recovery and do my best to get better as quickly as possible, so I hope you won’t worry too much. I’ll do my best so that you can enjoy our Incheon concert and all of our future performances together with us. Thank you for reading.

We wish Keonho a full and speedy recovery!

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