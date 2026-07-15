Watch: Gong Yoo Announces Dates And Cities For 2026 Asia Fan Meeting Tour “The Long Take”

Gong Yoo is set to embark on an Asia fan meeting tour!

On July 15, his agency Management SOOP officially announced the dates and cities for Gong Yoo’s 2026 Asia fan meeting tour “The Long Take” through its social media channels, along with a teaser video.

The tour will kick off in Yokohama on October 4 before making stops in Bangkok, Jakarta, Macau, and Manila, and will conclude in Seoul on November 28.

Check out the teaser for “The Long Take” below!

Watch Gong Yoo in “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” on Viki:

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