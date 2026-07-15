Watch: AHOF Takes 1st Win For 'RUN TO YOU' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By RESCENE, VAYONN, And More

AHOF has won their first music show trophy for “RUN TO YOU”!

On the July 15 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were i-dle’s “Gimme Dat Love,” ATEEZ’s “BAD,” Hearts2Hearts’s “Lemon Tang,” AHOF’s “RUN TO YOU,” and TXT’s Yeonjun’s “Ice Cream.” AHOF ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to AHOF! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included AHOF, RESCENE, VAYONN, Keyveatz, Jang Haneum, UDTT, Golden Child’s Choi Sung Yun (Y), Juniel, Lee YeJi, HAENA, Meaningful Stone, THE VANE, Tokai, and Jungwoo.

Check out their performances below!

AHOF – “RUN TO YOU”

RESCENE – “Pretty Girl + Deja Vu”

VAYONN – “MUAH!”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love”

UDTT – “VIPER”

Choi Sung Yun (Y) – “BLUE MOON”

Juniel – “Summer Scene”

Lee Yeji – “I hate it”

HAENA – “Dear My Errors”

Meaningful Stone – “Seoul Station”

THE VANE – “I’m gonna make it shine”

Tokai – “sway”

Jungwoo – “Cloud Cuckoo Land”