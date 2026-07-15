Watch: BTS Hits The Bathroom In MV Teaser For 'NORMAL'

BTS has shared a sneak peek of their upcoming music video for “NORMAL”!

On July 16 at midnight KST, BTS released a music video teaser for “NORMAL,” one of the B-sides from their recent album “ARIRANG.”

BTS will premiere the music video for “NORMAL” exclusively on Spotify on July 17 at 1 p.m. KST. Two days later, the music video will be released on HYBE LABELS’ official YouTube account on July 19 at 1 p.m. KST.

Check out BTS’s new teasers for the upcoming music video below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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