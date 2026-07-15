Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR, OH MY GIRL, BTOB, And TVXQ's Leaders Come Together In 'Knowing Bros' Preview

Get ready for a fun “K-pop leader” special episode of “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”)!

The popular JTBC variety show has released a sneak peek of its next episode, which will feature the leaders of four idol groups as guests: TVXQ’s Yunho, BTOB’s Eunkwang, OH MY GIRL’s Hyojung, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun.

The preview begins with Kang Ho Dong and Eunkwang imitating Yunho’s famous “Happy Birthday, Changmin” meme, along with a repeat performance of the original. Later, Hyojung jokingly explains her leadership style by revealing that she usually winds up having to tearfully tell her group members, “Guys, the company says we can’t.”

When asked to compare his vocals to that of his bandmate Changsub, Eunkwang playfully boasts, “Changsub is really good. But he can’t sing ‘Golden.’” Eunkwang goes on to sing a snippet of HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”), leading Kim Young Chul to jump in and also give the song’s high note a try.

Jaehyun mentions that he used to do whatever he was asked (on variety shows) in order to promote his group, and he proves his dedication on “Knowing Bros” as well. When Kang Ho Dong asks him to demonstrate how flexible he is, Jaehyun obediently jumps to his feet, prompting Lee Soo Geun to praise him for his attitude. Jaehyun then jokes, “[If I do this,] will I get to be part of Kang [Ho Dong]’s line?”

At the end of the preview, Kang Ho Dong declares, “I can’t bear to say goodbye to today’s [guests].”

Check out the full preview below!

The “K-pop leader” special episode of “Knowing Bros” will air on July 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch full episodes of “Knowing Bros” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now