Watch: Kim Dong Jun, Kim Min Ho, And More Show Excitement And Passion At Script Reading For 'New Recruit 4'

The script reading session for “New Recruit 4” has been unveiled!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 will depict the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

First, Kim Min Ho once again delivers an outstanding performance as Park Min Seok, the “military-spooned” corporal who tries to subtly slip into the ranks of the senior soldiers.

Kim Dong Jun returns as Jeon Se Gye, a national actor who has evolved from a “superstar” into a “military star” perfectly adapted to life in the barracks. Oh Dae Hwan takes on the role of Company Commander Jo Baek Ho, the “human vitamin” who leads the second Company with love, serving as the anchor for the series.

Lee Hyun Kyun delivers a passionate performance as the whirlwind Battalion Commander Byun Hyuk Jin, who heralds massive changes under the banner of “advanced barracks culture.”

The role of the mysterious new recruit Kim Hyun Wook, whose true intentions are impossible to read, is played by Lee Won Jung.

The production team stated, “A massive ‘sabotage’ will begin, shaking up the peace that Park Min Seok had finally found after stepping into the ranks of the senior soldiers. Unexpected crises that threaten the order of the barracks will deliver even more powerful laughter and relatability.” They added, “Please look forward to the upgraded chemistry of the ‘New Recruit’ cast and their even more dynamic life in the military.”

Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of the script reading session below:

“New Recruit 4” is set to premiere on August 24. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Dong Jun in “Korea-Khitan War” below:

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Or watch Lee Won Jung in “A Hundred Memories”:

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