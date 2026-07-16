Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Team Up As Mysterious Yoo Seung Ho Enters The Scene In “Flex x Cop 2”

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” has unveiled an action-packed second teaser ahead of its premiere!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The newly released teaser opens with Jin Yi Soo’s Violent Crimes Unit 1 teammates boarding his private jet. When Joo Hye Ra asks, “Must be nice being rich?” Jin Yi Soo confidently replies, “Can’t complain,” once again showing off the confidence of the wealthy detective.

The growing partnership between Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra also becomes one of the biggest highlights of the season. Despite their contrasting personalities and frequent bickering, the two gradually learn to work together as they tackle everything from high-speed supercar chases to complex criminal cases.

The teaser then introduces Yoo Sung Won (Yoo Seung Ho), whose arrival raises plenty of questions. After warmly embracing Jin Yi Soo with a bright smile, Yoo Sung Won is shown with his face covered in blood, wearing a chilling grin that hints at a shocking twist. Meanwhile, Joo Hye Ra is watching him with a meaningful gaze, further fueling curiosity about his true identity and hidden past.

In addition, an impressive lineup of special appearances—including Heo Sung Tae, Joo Hyun Young, Lee Suk, Son Woo Hyeon, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Hye Eun, and Lee Hak Joo—will add even more excitement to the drama.

Watch the teaser below:

“Flex x Cop 2” is set to premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved”:

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