Bae Na Ra And Han Jae Ah To Get Married

Actors Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah are tying the knot!

On July 17, Bae Na Ra’s agency YY Entertainment confirmed rumors that he and Han Jae Ah were preparing to get married.

However, the agency added, “The exact date has not yet been set.”

The day before, a news outlet had reported that the couple was planning to hold a wedding either late this year or early next year.

Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah, who previously appeared together in the musicals “Grease,” “Housewarming Concert,” and “Rappaccini’s Garden,” first went public with their relationship this past January.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

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