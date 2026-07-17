'HOPE' Becomes Fastest Film Of 2026 To Surpass 1 Million Moviegoers

“HOPE” is off to a promising start at the box office!

On July 17, the Korean Film Council announced that as of 12 p.m. KST that day, “HOPE” had recorded a total of 1,003,960 moviegoers.

“HOPE” is now the fastest film released in 2026 to surpass 1 million moviegoers, outpacing the recent blockbuster “Colony” and the record-breaking hit “The King’s Warden.” “HOPE” first hit theaters on July 15, meaning that it took less than three days to reach the milestone.

Directed by Na Hong Jin, “HOPE” is a sci-fi action thriller about a police outpost chief struggling to defend his village from an unimaginable threat. The film’s star-studded cast includes Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, and Jung Ho Yeon, along with Hollywood actors Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Taylor Russell.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “HOPE”!

Watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” (“Veteran 2”) on Viki below:

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And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu” below:

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