3 Things We Loved & 2 Things We Didn't About The Premiere Of 'Dream To You' 

Everyone has dreams of their own, especially when we are young, but that doesn’t mean all of them necessarily come true. During the most tender years of their lives, Joo Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri) and Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp) have to learn this in a fateful way. ENA’s new romantic comedy, “Dream to You,” tells a story full of optimism, youth, and first love, but it also reveals the harsh realities of adulthood, regret, and heartbreak, ultimately portraying the complexity of life. Here are some things we loved and some things we didn’t about the premiere episodes of this K-drama!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 1-2 ahead.

LOVED: The slice-of-life vibe

In a small town outside Seoul with nothing but quietness and calm besides the blue sea, there is not much to do, except perhaps dreaming big. And no one does that better than Joo Yi Jae, a girl who stands out among other students for her cheerful personality and a strong desire to become a film director. On the other hand, Woo Soo Bin is a diligent and kind boy who has a set path in life, which has limited his own wishes. When they meet, it seems unlikely that they will become friends, but daily life ends up uniting their fates.

The easygoing and simple moments filled with nostalgia are so charming that it makes you smile from ear to ear throughout these first episodes. The bright colors, perky scenery, and slow pace give the perfect feeling for the late days of summer. Watching them walk side by side, simply enjoying their high school days as two normal kids without concerns, is the perfect setting to inspire some of the happiest memories and a truly unforgettable first love.

LOVED: The youthful romance

What starts as an uncharacteristic friendship between Joo Yi Jae and Woo Soo Bin soon becomes a budding romance. Though there’s not much tension between them from the beginning, there’s a special feeling of endearment as their relationship develops. It has the unique and unmistakable touch of young love. They also slowly bond over common interests and a shared dream.

As time passes and they start to work together on a story for a film that would open doors for their future, they become each other’s confidants and support. Despite there never being a proper declaration of love or even a kiss, whenever they are together, you can see the affection in their eyes. Nobody can deny that Soo Bin is Yi Jae’s number one admirer, while he turns into Yi Jae’s inspiration.

LOVED: The cinematographic set up

Since the story revolves around cinema, it is only natural that every scene in this show gives off that same vibe. From late ’90s romance scenarios to dynamic shots with action and zombies, there are glimpses of that industry here and there, making it entertaining to watch. But those elements not only make it visually interesting, but they also allow the show to open up to some of the subplots for the supporting couples.

While Yi Jae’s dream focuses on the job behind the camera, her good friend Shim Yoo Geon (Baek Sung Chul) struggles to become a successful actor after years of being a rookie actor. During one of his side gigs, he coincidentally meets top star Oh Ha Na (Lee Yul Eum). They also represent the two sides of the industry: whether you are at the very top or at the bottom, everyone has their own problems. Hopefully, this couple will add some more comic relief rather than a new issue to the show.

HATED: The disparity of circumstances

However, the merry-go-lucky vibe changes drastically once you watch the current circumstances both Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae live in. While Soo Bin has become an internationally acclaimed film director, Yi Jae is an ordinary broadcaster who struggles to make ends meet. Their worlds, which seemed not that distant at first, are now completely apart. That is, until Soo Bin unexpectedly shows up in front of Yi Jae after not seeing or knowing about each other for nearly 10 years.

Though it could be a heartfelt reunion between two old friends, the vibe doesn’t fit quite right. It isn’t only cliché, but also kind of frustrating watching the typical trope of the poor woman who has no choice but to bend to the rich and successful male lead’s whims. After finally achieving whatever he wants, Soo Bin returns as an alleged hero to turn Yi Jae’s life upside-down in hopes of working together again. But pushing his weight around her to get what he wants is hardly the most romantic story of all time.

HATED: The overflowing melodrama

For an allegedly romantic comedy, there aren’t many laughs or romance going on just yet. Of course, Hyeri’s well-known physical comedy and Hwang In Youp’s classic honey-dripping eyes are top-notch, but the story is too tragic to begin with. For starters, both main leads live under abusive and neglectful households. When they find a small sliver of happiness, they get separated, and Soo Bin gets basically exiled from South Korea. Later on, Yi Jae not only loses her chance to study for her dream career after an accident, but also loses her father and even ends up scarred forever.

In those terms, it seems difficult that love will bloom again. But given that they already started from friends to strangers, they can only go forward from here on out. They have the possibility to mend past mistakes, heal old wounds, and clear out all misunderstandings from when they were younger. However, it seems difficult that it will be easy to fix this messy beginning. In the meantime, we can only try to enjoy the surely chaotic journey they have ahead of them!

Watch the premiere episodes of “Dream to You” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Dream to You”

Plans to watch: “Blossoms of Power” and “Love For You”



